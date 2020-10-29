Website of the Year

Anti-water bottling group Aotearoa Water Action seeks public funds to take battle against consents to Court of Appeal

The consents would see two companies extract 8.8 billion litres of water a year from Canterbury's aquifers. Photo / 123rf

By: Louis Day

A legal challenge against water bottling practices in Canterbury needs financial support from the public.

Anti-water bottling group Aotearoa Water Action is taking its legal battle with Environment Canterbury and water bottling companies Cloud Ocean Water and Rapaki Natural Resources to the Court of Appeal.

It comes after the group's challenge to Environment Canterbury's (ECan) decision to grant the two companies resource consent to bottle the region's water in the High Court was unsuccessful, with the consents deemed lawful.

With the group now preparing another challenge of the consents, which would see the two companies extract 8.8 billion litres of water a year from the region's aquifers, it is attempting to raise $55,000 in pledges to help fund legal costs.

With about $12,500 raised so far and less than 20 days left to raise the full amount, the group is facing a race against time to meet its minimum target of $55,000.

