Anti-lockdown protesters to block highways across NZ in 'Great Gridlock'

All quiet on the Southern Motorway at Manukau, Auckland, for the "Great Gridlock" potest as of 10am today, November 13, 2021. Photo / Dean Purcell

All quiet on the Southern Motorway at Manukau, Auckland, for the "Great Gridlock" potest as of 10am today, November 13, 2021. Photo / Dean Purcell

A scheme to block roads across New Zealand orchestrated by an anti-lockdown protest group has got off to a slow start in Auckland as rain drenches the city this morning.

The Freedoms & Rights Coalition protest group had proposed a "Great Gridlock" of slow moving vehicles to block traffic across several New Zealand cities today.

The Herald will be providing updates on where the protest may be disrupting traffic in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

In Auckland, the motorcade of vehicles plans to start at Manukau Central at 11am and split in two to do a southern-northwest-southwest highway loop along SH1 and SH20 to the city centre.

One convoy will go clockwise and the other anti-clockwise.

The group are claiming they will travel at 50kmh on Auckland highways.

They estimate the Auckland highway loop at this speed will take two hours.

A steady stream of cars are arriving in Manukau. Photo / Jed Bradley

NZ Police said yesterday they are aware of planned protest activity across the country on Saturday, and will monitor its activity.

"Police officers will maintain a presence and will respond to events as appropriate at the time," a police spokesperson said.



"As with previous large gatherings, Police may follow up on any identified offences or breaches at a later time."

On their website, the group has a fitting typo for the wet weather when describing their aim today.

"The gridlock will be a slop [sic] moving loop for you to join in on from your respective suburb. Cars, Motorbikes, Trucks, Tractors...all are welcome.

​

"The reason this is not a standstill is that we still want to be responsible in terms of health and safety and be able to make way for any emergency services, or allow people to use the motorways and streets/exits if need be."

The protest group is associated with Destiny Church, whose leader Brian Tamaki has been charged by police with breaching the Health Act for organising a series of protests at Auckland Domain.

The latest, on October 30 two weeks ago, attracted over 5000 people. But Tamaki wasn't in attendance due to his bail conditions.

Auckland city. NZ Herald Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland Transport (AT) confirmed police will be responsible for managing traffic and crowds on the day.

AT said they will provide real-time messaging on traffic volumes, delays or disruptions as needed, via their regular channels such as the AT app, and their Twitter and Facebook pages.

Waka Kotahi/NZTA manage the motorway system and for information about State Highway traffic the public is urged to use Waka Kotahi's journey planner tool:

Christchurch City Council transport operations manager Steffan Thomas said they would also be coordinating any response to today's protest with police.

"We are aware of the planned protests and will be liaising closely with the Police to ensure traffic can move around the city safely," Thomas said.