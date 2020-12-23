Anti-Islamic posters: Arrest made in relation to Queenstown hate attack

Queenstown Islamic Centre and the Gorge Rd Retail Centre car park were targeted with offensive anti-Islamic posters. Photo / Otago Daily Times

An arrest has been made in connection to anti-Islamic posters being plastered around Queenstown.

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said they made an arrest in connection to the posters, which were put up around the Islamic Centre on Gorge Rd.

An 18-year-old man has appeared in the Queenstown District Court on Thursday charged with possession of a knife.

Police expect to lay further charges in due course.

"We know incidents like this are upsetting for our community and we'd like to thank Queenstown residents for the information they have provided to assist our enquiries."

Anyone who has any further information in relation to these incidents or the arrest is asked to contact Queenstown Police on 105.

Six posters depicting offensive images and other hate and sexist material were found around the Queenstown Islamic Centre on Wednesday.

Worshipper Philippe Saint-Pere, who also teaches at the Islamic centre, said the posters were shocking.

"It shows how badly people need to understand what Islam is really all about."

He said when the masjid opened two weeks ago, an event was held for non-Muslims to ask questions about the faith, and around 60 people attended.

Saint-Pere said while he understood the importance of freedom of expression, that did not mean freedom to slander.