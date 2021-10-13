Another Wellington City Council senior staffer resigns

Wellington City Council chief resilience officer Mike Mendonça. Photo / Supplied

Wellington City Council has lost its chief resilience officer, Mike Mendonça, within months of its chief infrastructure officer also resigning.

Chief executive Barbara McKerrow announced Mendonça's resignation this afternoon in an email to councillors and the mayor, which the Herald has obtained.

McKerrow said it was with "mixed emotions" that she announced Mendonça was leaving the council after six years in the chief resilience officer role.

Mendonça was most recently acting chief infrastructure officer after Tom Williams quit in June to put family first and spend more time with his children.

Siobhan Procter, who was working as Let's Get Wellington's Moving's three-year programme director, has been appointed as the council's new chief infrastructure officer

"While it will be sad to say goodbye to Mike the good news is that he is putting in place an exciting plan to set up his own business with his wife Stacey", McKerrow said.

"Mike has been planning this move for quite some time but thankfully agreed to delay his move and act in the role of chief infrastructure officer whilst we recruited for our new CIO."

McKerrow said Mendonça will leave a "big hole" in the infrastructure and delivery team.

Mendonça was a critical member of the team that led the city's response and recovery efforts following the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake, McKerrow said.

"As a result of that event, his team successfully ensured that 113 buildings which had unreinforced masonry parapets and facades strengthened across the city within a very tight 18 month period.

"This work has continued with oversight of the regulatory requirement for strengthening of almost 600 earthquake-prone buildings across the city."

McKerrow said Mendonça has contributed a vast amount of expertise to council over the years.

"He has always provided a calm and steady hand even when under great pressure and never shied from going the extra mile to get the job done."

Mendonça will be leaving in early November.