Another mighty tōtara has fallen: Honouring Sir Tumu Te Heuheu - Dr Areti Metuamate

Dr Areti Metuamate
Sir Tumu Te Heuheu, paramount chief of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, died overnight. Photo / Andrew Warner

THE FACTS

  • Sir Tumu Te Heuheu, paramount chief of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, died overnight, aged 84.
  • Sir Tumu chaired the Māori Heritage Council and was a key figure in heritage and environmental protection both nationally and internationally.
  • In 2009, he was knighted, having earlier been made a Distinguished Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to conservation.

At the beginning of this year, we mourned the passing of Dame Tariana Turia, a leader of immense mana who led with humility and quiet strength. Today, we grieve again as we farewell Sir Tumu Te Heuheu, paramount chief of

