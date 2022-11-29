Voyager 2022 media awards
Another Auckland liquor store hit in early morning smash and grab

Thirsty Liquor Remuera. Photo / Google Maps

Another Auckland liquor store has become the target of brazen thieves this morning and police are working to locate them.

Police responded to reports of a smash and grab on Remuera Rd around 5.10am.

The Herald understands the store is Thirsty Liquor and that this is the third time it has been hit.

A police spokesperson said the burglary was carried out by a group and a van was located at the scene.

“Police are making inquiries to locate the offenders,” they said.



