Thirsty Liquor Remuera. Photo / Google Maps

Another Auckland liquor store has become the target of brazen thieves this morning and police are working to locate them.

Police responded to reports of a smash and grab on Remuera Rd around 5.10am.

The Herald understands the store is Thirsty Liquor and that this is the third time it has been hit.

A police spokesperson said the burglary was carried out by a group and a van was located at the scene.

“Police are making inquiries to locate the offenders,” they said.







