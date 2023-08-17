Reactions split on the Government’s draft transport plan, why the immigration minister is ordering a review of the work visa scheme and one of the most recognisable faces on British television, Sir Michael Parkinson, dies at 88. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Another Auckland ferry service has been shelved, with the popular summer link to Coromandel remaining off the water this year.

Just a day after it was announced a slew of Auckland commuter ferry services would stop running from October 1, Fullers360 has today confirmed the Coromandel ferry service will also be shelved.

The ferry operator is blaming tough operating conditions on the back of severe weather events and skilled maritime worker shortage, with the route a dozen crews short of a fully crewed workforce.

“This year has been a challenging one, as we continue to manage the industry-wide shortage of skilled maritime workers, and to mitigate the impacts across the ferry services we deliver,” said Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne.

“Despite our ongoing dedication to build up to a full crew, in the short term we are 12 crews short of a fully crewed workforce. Given the current crewing constraints, the Coromandel ferry service will remain on hold despite our eagerness to get this service back up and running.”

Horne said the company had implemented a range of solutions including an accelerated focus on training and development to bolster their workforce.

He said the Coromandel ferry service remained a priority for Fullers360 to re-introduce when conditions allowed.

“Coromandel town is a treasured destination for Fullers360 and one we have been sailing to for more than 20 years. We’ll be factoring this route into our future business decision-making.”

It’s the latest blow for the hard-hit Coromandel that has seen road access to the region curtailed since late January when cracks closed a major highway connecting the east coast of the peninsula to the west.

Work is underway on the washed-out section of SH25A, with a bridge being built across the affected stretch of road. It is expected to be open in March next year.

Thames Coromandel District Mayor Len Salt said: “While it’s disappointing news for our businesses and tourism as we move into recovery mode, we do appreciate that Fullers360 are committed to returning to the Coromandel.”

Yesterday, Fullers360 announced it would stop running services to Birkenhead, Te Onewa Northcote Pt and Bayswater. Ferries to Gulf Harbour and Half Moon Bay would operate on a reduced timetable for more than 18 months.

The ferry operator blamed crew shortages saying it had to train new crew using an accelerated plan to see up to 30 qualified crew in the coming 18 months.

Horne said there was “no quick fix” to resolving the skill shortage plaguing the city’s ferries.

Auckland Transport was looking for an alternate operator but said buses were also available on affected routes including feeder bus services connecting terminals to high frequency and rapid routes to the city centre.















