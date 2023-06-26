Proof drilling is carried out to check the depth of rock at pile locations at the SH25A site. Photo / Supplied

Proof drilling is carried out to check the depth of rock at pile locations at the SH25A site. Photo / Supplied

Physical works are underway for the construction of a bridge reconnecting State Highway 25A, to be completed by the end of March, says Waka Kotahi in a release today.

The beleaguered road has been closed since January 27, when cracks appeared. Further damage followed in the form of a significant slip brought on by excess rainfall that washed away part of the highway near the summit a few kilometres from Kōpu.

Waka Kotahi announced on May 9 that the project to build a bridge to replace the area of missing road would start in June.

In a release, Waka Kotahi says there are no delays in getting started on the project, which is expected to cost $30 million to $40 million.

“While contract negotiations with the preferred consortia are ongoing, there has been no delay to the work programme,” said Jo Wilton, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s regional manager of infrastructure delivery Waikato-Bay of Plenty.

“A bridge of this type would normally be expected to take 12 to 14 months to construct, but Waka Kotahi is working with the consortia to accelerate delivery and get the route open in nine months’ time, by the end of March 2024,” Ms Wilton says.

“A small, private dawn blessing took place at the site this morning signalling the formal start of enabling works’ said the release.

A blessing with Ngāti Maru kaumātua took place on Tuesday, enabling works to begin on the SH25a construction site. Photo / Supplied

“Drainage water management is underway today with earthworks to build all-weather access tracks for heavy machinery the next job ahead,” Ms Wilton says.

During the past fortnight, project ecologists and the design and construction team have been visiting the site to confirm design assumptions and develop construction methodologies.

Artist’s impression of the bridge design showing the location of the cranes. Photo / Supplied

“Drilling to confirm the founding depth of the piles at the location of the bridge abutments began last Wednesday under the jurisdiction of Waka Kotahi contractors who remained in charge of the site until the consortium were given the keys following the blessing this morning,” said Wilton.

“Waka Kotahi is doing everything possible to further accelerate construction, which will include contractors working extended hours at the work site and working seven days a week where possible.

Aerial view of State Highway 25a that was washed out near the summit during heavy rain on the Coromandel Peninsula at the end of January. Photo / Supplied

“Up to 100 people will be working at the SH25A Taparahi site with additional labour dedicated to off-site works, such as prefabrication of bridge components.

“Workers will be divided into two teams working two 10-hour shifts, with 80 per cent of the crew housed locally on the peninsula,” said Wilton.

Over the next two months, a platform will be built to support the cranes required for the build.

Pile casings will be in the country by the end of July, with piling getting underway in August.