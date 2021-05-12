Anonymous bullying complaints spark St Peter's School investigation; board

Dale Burden, executive principal at St Peter's School in Cambridge, hasn't been at the school, along with wife, Yevette, for about a month. Photo / File

A staff member at St Peter's School in Cambridge complained about workplace bullying to watchdog Worksafe in Term 1, the board has confirmed.

In an email to parents and caregivers this morning, Board of Trustees chair John Erkkila said they had been contacted by WorkSafe In term that there had been anonymous complainants making concerning allegations of workplace bullying and that WorkSafe were making inquiries.

"Following a meeting with WorkSafe, we worked to understand the best course of action and the Board engaged two independent investigators.

"Those investigators have sought to understand what may or may not have occurred.

Those investigations are not yet complete, but I want you to understand that this issue is being taken incredibly seriously. And I want to understand, if any wrongdoing is found, how that was allowed to happen and how we go about ensuring it doesn't happen again," he said.

The update comes after Worksafe confirmed yesterday it was making inquiries about "staff wellbeing" at the school.

"WorkSafe has been notified of concerns about staff wellbeing at St Peter's School and is making inquiries," a spokesperson said.

Shortly afterwards, an email was sent out to parents and caregivers confirming the investigation.

In it, chairman of St Peter's Trust Board John Erkkila confirmed the board had begun an independent investigation following a meeting with WorkSafe staff.

"I want to assure you that the wellbeing of all of our school community – both students and staff – is of the utmost priority to us as a Board, and that the day to day learning continues as normal."

Campus principal Julie Small addressed students yesterday morning as they were "understandably concerned about the speculation surrounding the school", the email said.

Small outlined the importance of being careful about what is said about people and that it is human nature to wonder and speculate when there were question marks over a situation.

"But it's also important that we are mindful of what we say and that we are respectful of people's privacy."

She assured students that their wellbeing was of the utmost importance and that their day to day activities would not be any different.

It's unclear how long Burden and Williams have been away from the school, but it's believed to have been sometime before the end of the first school term.

Operational matters were now in the hands of chief operating officer Rob Campbell, while teaching and learning matters would be looked after by campus principal Julie Small.

Parents spoken to by the Herald had initially found the development bizarre..

One parent said yesterday he was "shocked and bemused" by the pair's unexplained absence.

"It's an amazing school and the level of communication is amazing, you get a weekly newsletter and so for that [email] to come out on Monday, that was really odd."

However, another parent was supportive of Burden,

"The staff and parents that I know have all very much enjoyed working with Dale, and the heads of department that I have become close with.

"He has a big presence at the school and he's very engaging with the students.

"He's a very stand up guy."