Angela Blackmoore cold case in Christchurch: New trial date confirmed

Angela Blackmoore was murdered in Christchurch in 1995. Photo / File

A new trial for the two people accused of killing a young Christchurch mum 25 years ago has been confirmed.

Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 48, and David Peter Hawken, 47, deny murdering Angela Blackmoore on August 17, 1995. It was to become one of New Zealand's most infamous cold cases.

The pair were due to stand trial in February but it was delayed last month.

Today at the High Court in Christchurch, a new trial date was confirmed for November 22, 2021.

It's likely the trial could last 3-4 weeks, the court has earlier heard.

Justice Cameron Mander remanded Wright-Meldrum and Hawken both on bail to a pre-trial callover hearing on February 26.

Blackmoore was 10 weeks pregnant when she was bludgeoned and stabbed to death while her 2-year-old son Dillon slept in the next room.

Last year, 45-year-old Jeremy Powell was charged with carrying out a contract killing.

In June this year, Powell, who claimed he was paid $10,000 to kill Blackmoore, was sentenced at the High Court in Christchurch to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.