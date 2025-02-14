Advertisement
Angel or anarchist? New Zealander Sean Davison arrested in England, police probing his role in 29 deaths

Chris Cooke
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
30 mins to read

Sean Davison photographed in Dunedin in 2011 awaiting sentencing for the assisted death of his mother, Patricia. He is now being investigated by police in England in relation to 29 more deaths. Photo / NZ Herald

He’s been called a murderer, but others describe him as an angel. Sean Davison insists he’s just helping people to have a peaceful death. However, police in England have moved to shut him down, searching his house, arresting him and launching an investigation into his involvement

