The Sarco pod at the location where it was allegedly used by a 64-year-old American woman who "died using the Sarco device". Photo / AFP
Warning: This story discusses suicide.
The Sarco suicide pod was used for the first time this week in Switzerland prompting headlines around the world and arrests from Swiss police.
The space-age-looking Sarco capsule, which fills with nitrogen and causes death by hypoxia, was used on Monday outside a village near the German border.
The portable human-sized pod, self-operated by a button inside, has raised a host of legal and ethical questions in Switzerland. Active euthanasia is banned in the country but assisted dying has been legal for decades.
The Last Resort organisation earlier revealed details of the device, telling a press conference in July that the person wishing to die must first pass a psychiatric assessment of their mental capacity - a key legal requirement.
But on the same day the Sarco was used, Switzerland’s Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider told lawmakers that the capsule was “not legal”.
“Firstly, it does not meet the requirements of product safety law and therefore cannot be placed on the market,” she said, adding that the use of nitrogen was also “not compatible with the purpose article of the Chemicals Act”.