Andrew to remain in NZ’s line of succession unless Palace asks, Luxon says

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is still in line for the throne. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ online

Despite his alleged indiscretions and having his royal titles stripped, the former Prince Andrew remains in the line of succession to be New Zealand’s head of state.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Monday said there were no plans yet to change that.

“Any change in the line of succession is a matter for the United Kingdom, obviously in consultation with Realm countries,” he told media at his regular post-Cabinet press conference.

“We’ll have a part to play in that, but I haven’t sought specific advice from NZ on that. We haven’t received any notification from the Palace or from the UK, and as I said, I haven’t asked for specific advice.”