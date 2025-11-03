Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Andrew to remain in NZ’s line of succession unless Palace asks, Luxon says

RNZ Online
RNZ·
2 mins to read

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is still in line for the throne. Photo / Getty Images

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is still in line for the throne. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ online

Despite his alleged indiscretions and having his royal titles stripped, the former Prince Andrew remains in the line of succession to be New Zealand’s head of state.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Monday said there were no plans yet to change that.

“Any

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save