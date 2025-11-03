Andrew to remain in NZ’s line of succession unless Palace asks, Luxon says

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, as he has formally been known since his brother King Charles III started the “formal process” of stripping him of his titles and honours, has been embroiled in scandal over his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein and his partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell.
One of the pair’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, claims she was sexually abused by Andrew in the early 2000s. She died earlier this year.
Andrew remained eighth in the line of succession to the throne. The UK, NZ and other Realm countries all follow the same rules for deciding that order.
Despite no longer being allowed to call himself a “prince”, Andrew remained in eighth.
Luxon said if asked by the Palace, NZ would “be happy” to take him out.
“In fairness, I just don’t know what the ask would be. It would be a bit hypothetical for me to prejudge that without having had advice from the Palace as to what is requested of the Realm countries… I support the King’s decisions, and I’ll continue to support the Palace’s decisions.”
Luxon said he was not aware of any NZ honours held by Andrew.
- RNZ