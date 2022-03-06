War in Ukraine: New Zealander Ross Parton flees after town comes under Russian fire. Video / Supplied

My morning used to start with coffee. Now it starts with making sure my family and friends in Ukraine are still alive.

As I write this, Ukraine is in flames. Its peaceful people are fighting a war they did not start and did not deserve, but is upon them all the same. I have lived here for 16 years but my entire family remains in Ukraine. Some are fleeing, others have joined the fight. All are suffering.

Russian violence is escalating. Putin is now deliberately targeting civilians. Schools and kindergartens are being bombed and innocent children are being killed. Parts of Ukraine are reporting severe food and supply shortages, particularly those areas in the south-east that are cut-off by the Russian army. Reports and videos of the use of vacuum bombs (more devastating even than napalm) and cluster bombs are starting to come in.

The people of Ukraine are fighting a superpower, but they will not go quietly into the night.

When Ukraine called for volunteer soldiers on the first day of the war, so many responded they had to turn people away and tell them to wait.

When Ukraine asked people to give blood for the injured, within hours there were queues despite a constant threat of shelling.

Breweries suspended brewing to produce Molotov cocktails to use against Putin's tanks.

World champions and beauty queens are picking up guns.

The Ukrainian people are showing courage no one could have imagined just 10 days ago. They are still standing. We cannot let them stand alone.

So far New Zealand has done nothing.

Let's not kid ourselves. A couple of sternly worded soundbites in a press briefing are not actions.

We have implemented no sanctions. We have confiscated none of Putin's oligarchs' assets on our shores. We have raised no refugee quotas. We have sent no money. We have offered no military equipment. We have offered no safe harbour for Ukrainians fleeing the fighting, not even on a temporary basis. We have done nothing to stop this war.

Our commitment to eventually send $2 million in aid is so weak it could almost be considered a tacit endorsement. It certainly will be in Moscow.

Ukraine is desperately asking for help. It is time for New Zealand to answer.

It does not need sternly worded letters. It needs decisive action to end devastating suffering. This is our "whatever it takes" moment.

New Zealand has a long, proud tradition of moving boldly on the international stage when we see a need. We provide thought leadership and a moral compass on issues that matter. We fight for what is right and inspire others to do the same.

I know the lack of official response does not reflect how New Zealanders feel about the Russian invasion. Like all Ukrainian Kiwis, I have been absolutely overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from every corner of New Zealand in the last week. We all see the horror of this war. We all see the need and desperately want to help. We are all waiting for you to lead us, with actions and not just platitudes.

We have already wasted 10 days; we cannot waste any more time. On behalf of the people of Ukraine and New Zealand, I am asking you to lead. Here are three immediate steps New Zealand can take to make a real difference.

Take away Putin's power

We need to target Putin's supporters to undermine his power base in a way that does not indiscriminately affect ordinary Russians. That is the only meaningful step we can take to stop the war.

I ask you to introduce the strongest possible sanctions against his corrupt regime and his closest supporters, the oligarchs, including by freezing and confiscating their New Zealand assets, as so many other countries around the world are doing. It is within Parliament's prerogative to make this happen on Monday.

Increase humanitarian aid

We need to help people in Ukraine who are desperate for food, shelter, medical supplies and basic necessities.

I ask you to increase our humanitarian contribution to $20 million, and to deliver it immediately. The need is overwhelming and urgent.

Offer a safe haven

We need to offer refuge to Ukrainians fleeing the war. I ask you to allow Ukrainian citizens whose close family are already in New Zealand to enter our country and reunite with their loved ones. I also ask that you introduce a temporary refugee quota to accommodate at least some of the families and children whose lives are being destroyed. This is not a purely charitable gesture. Ukrainians provide a globally recognised talent pool in a number of areas, including IT, medicine and engineering. These people would make a meaningful contribution to New Zealand and its economy in areas of particular skill shortage.

The egregious events of the past 10 days are unprecedented in our lifetimes. They demand an unprecedented response.

I know we have a lot of problems at home. I know we have competing priorities. But standing up alongside Ukraine right now is an essential investment in our future peace and security. It will benefit generations of New Zealanders to come.



Now is the time for bold action. How will you respond?

Slava Ukraini!

• Ukraine-born Kiwi Anastasiya Gutorova is a lawyer.