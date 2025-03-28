“She has been remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Christchurch on April 11,” Syme said.

“Four people are now facing charges in relation to Mr Moana’s murder and our investigation team has not stopped following every lead available to them, no matter how long it takes.

“Our work isn’t over; Mr Moana’s body has not been located, and that remains the focus for us.

“His whanāu deserve the right to lay their loved one to rest.

“We continue to urge those who know where Mr Moana’s body is to please let us know.”

Syme said police were grateful to the members of the public who had provided information in the years since Moana’s death.

Can you help?

Contact police by calling the non-emergency number 105 or visiting the website. Use the reference number 211223/0992, or cite Operation Moana.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can submit information via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.