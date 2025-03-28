Advertisement
Anaru Moana homicide: Woman charged with 2021 murder, police search for body continues

A 32-year-old South Canterbury woman has been charged with the 2021 murder of Waimate man Anaru Moana.

The 37-year-old was reported missing in December 2021 and extensive inquiries have been carried out since then to locate him.

Police have established he was murdered around the time he was reported missing.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said the woman appeared in the Timaru District Court yesterday, after being arrested on Thursday.

“She has been remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Christchurch on April 11,” Syme said.

“Four people are now facing charges in relation to Mr Moana’s murder and our investigation team has not stopped following every lead available to them, no matter how long it takes.

“Our work isn’t over; Mr Moana’s body has not been located, and that remains the focus for us.

“His whanāu deserve the right to lay their loved one to rest.

“We continue to urge those who know where Mr Moana’s body is to please let us know.”

Syme said police were grateful to the members of the public who had provided information in the years since Moana’s death.

Can you help?

Contact police by calling the non-emergency number 105 or visiting the website. Use the reference number 211223/0992, or cite Operation Moana.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can submit information via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

