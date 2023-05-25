‘An incredible privilege:’ Legend of Okatia told in new book and music

Kane Parsons of Ucol Te Pūkenga (front middle) with students and teachers from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tamaki Nui A Rua.

When Rangitane o Tamaki nui-a-Rua kaumātua Manahi Paewai composed a waiata about a legend around the formation of Te Apiti, or the Manawatū Gorge, he probably didn’t think it would become part of a book or musical three decades on.

The waiata on the legend of Okatia, a spirit that lives in a tōtara tree in the Puketoi Ranges, was first written in the 1990s and was learned by local iwi to be sung at the marae.

Paewai said he then worked with an author writing a book about the Manawatū Gorge, Michelle Frey, helping her with some of the Māori history sections, and included the waiata.

“There’s a section on the Okatia narrative on how the gorge was formed.”

Then a senior lecturer from Ucol Te Pūkenga, Kane Parsons, began working on a book about the legend.

Parsons said the inspiration for the book came about following a learner assessment in illustration.

“Many years ago, local kaumātua Manu Kawana shared a captivating legend with some of our Ucol graphic design ākonga [learners] who were then tasked with creating illustrations based on the story as part of their assessment,” he said.

He felt the legend had real potential as a book, so he reached out to a fellow lecturer and it was transformed into a children’s book.

An associate professor from Massey University, Hone Morris, provided translations in te reo Māori for the book.

Parsons said it was important to pass the story down to future generations, and to ensure this, the book was being provided as a free resource for every primary and intermediate school in the Manawatū District.

Horizons Regional Council had also purchased copies to share with schools across the rohe.

Parsons visited Dannevirke earlier this year to talk to Paewai about the waiata.

Ākonga from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tamaki Nui a Rua singing the Okatia waiata during the event.

An orchestral performance of the Legend of Okatia will be on at the Regent on Broadway in Palmerston North.

The performance represents the legend with melodies, taonga puoro and a waiata that speaks of the river’s health after Okatia has created the gorge.

“After hearing the story myself I felt inspired, and with the support of local iwi and kaumātua, was able to transform it into an orchestral piece,” Parsons said.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to work in collaboration with mana whenua and see this important part of our region’s history come to life.”

The book was officially launched on Tuesday at Ucol, attended by both kaumātua and other community members.

At the book launch. Back row: Maree Paewai, Cr Wiremu Te Awe Awe, Lucretia Mason, Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis, Tere Tamasese, Duane Edwards (wearing beanie) Kane Parsons and Hone Morris. Front row: Dr Manahi Paewai, Hakui Ataneta Paewai, Ngatiria Reweti, Hine Carberry and Hineatatu Dorset.

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis also went along, as the legend was something she often shared with new citizens at citizenship ceremonies.

Paewai said the oral traditions passed down had a purpose.

“They were advisery. Giving instruction [on] what to do and what not to do.”

He said while the science world did have an explanation for things such as how the Manawatū Gorge was formed, there was also a Māori tradition.