AMI Insurance reveals the car most stolen in Northland according to their data. Photo / 123rf

Mazda and Toyota owners may be on edge elsewhere in the country as their vehicles are the cars most taken, but not here in Northland.

AMI Insurance has revealed the cars most stolen nationwide according to the claims received by the company.

Unfortunately, the news is bad for Northlanders behind the wheel of a Nissan Tiida.

A Nissan Tiida. Photo / Supplied

The insurance company received 302 stolen vehicle claims for Northland related to all makes and models across the whole of last year.

Overall, AMI data showed that the Toyota Aqua had taken the top spot from the Mazda Demio as the nation’s most frequently stolen car.

In 2022 the Toyota Aqua - also known as the Toyota Prius C - accounted for 11 per cent of AMI’s vehicle theft claims despite only being 1.47 per cent of the country’s fleet.

The Mazda Demio has been relegated to second place ahead of the Nissan Tiida.

AMI noted the Toyota MarkX had made its way into the top 10 most stolen cars as theft claims surged from a humble 21 received in 2020 to 441 last year.

Auckland far outstripped other regions for vehicle theft claims as AMI noted 3000 claims last year, well ahead of runner-up Canterbury with 1214 claims.

According to the insurance company, the trend in rising claims was mirrored across the rest of the data as 2022 recorded a 43 per cent increase in vehicle theft claims when compared to the previous year.

AMI executive general manager claims Wayne Tippet said virtually all the cars were recovered.

Ninety-four per cent of Toyota Aquas were recovered, 93 per cent of Mazda Demios, and 91 per cent of Vitzes.

Tippet said the data suggested the majority of cars were being stolen for joyrides.

He shared tips people could use to make their vehicles less attractive.

“...such as locking it, removing any valuables, and parking off-street or in a busy, well-lit area. Immobilisers are good but if your car doesn’t have one installed, steering locks are effective deterrents too.”

Tippet also encouraged people to ensure their insurance details are current and that the sum insured on their policy is up to date.





AMI’s top 10 most stolen vehicles for New Zealand (2022):

Toyota Aqua Mazda Demio Nissan Tiida Mazda Atenza (Mazda 6) Toyota MarkX Toyota Vitz Subaru Legacy Toyota Corolla Subaru Impreza Mazda Familia







