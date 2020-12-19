America's Cup World Series day 3 sees Auckland's waterfront buzzing, pubs packed

Crowds on the waterfront viaduct in Auckland gather to watch America's Cup racing. Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland's waterfront venues have been basking in Team New Zealand's America's Cup success with packed bars and restaurants for three consecutive days.

The final day of the World Series regatta saw crowds flock to the Viaduct basking under a glorious December sun, as Team NZ beat both American Magic and Luna Rossa in two exciting races to clinch the overall title.

Racing did not get under way until well after 4pm, delayed for more than an hour first due light winds and then again as spectator boats were blown inside the race boundary after a wind direction change.

But back on land the Viaduct was buzzing with punters packing out bars, restaurants and fan zones.

Half a dozen venues spoken to by the Herald reported full houses, but great vibes all around.

A manager at Irish pub O'Hagan's said it being the last weekend before Christmas also added to the excitement.

"It's been very busy, a lot of families today and plenty of people watching the racing.

"It is the last weekend before Christmas, so everybody is out and there are a lot of Christmas parties too, but even with just the races it would be busy no matter what.

"The crowds have been good though, great vibes."

Team New Zealand racing Luna Rossa on day 3 of the America's Cup World Series Christmas Regatta. Photo / Mike Scott

A manager at St Alice also reported a "full house", along with several other waterfront hot-spots.

The energy is set to continue into Sunday with another full afternoon of racing and fine weather forecast.

Sunday will see the teams battle for the Christmas Cup in a knockout regatta, with seedings from the World Series making up the semifinals pairings.

The first race is scheduled to start at 3.12pm.