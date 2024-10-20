“Kiwi’s love winning and seeing a successful event at home. We can do that really well, but we have to invest to get it.”

Clark said the potential funders of another America’s Cup event in New Zealand, whether that be the Government, Auckland Council or private investors, needed to accept it would not be cheap.

“To be honest, that’s hard dollars on the table, because you can’t do it on the smell of an oily rag,” she said.

“You have to go into it with your eyes open and everybody has to step up.”

Clark said the simple alternative is that several international cities will again gladly stump up the cash to host the event - and also reap the economic benefits.

“Barcelona used the hosting of the cup as a catalyst for reviving its economy and is thrilled with the outcome of it,” she said.

But regardless of the eventual destination of the next America’s Cup host city, Clark savoured seeing the Barcelona win person.

“There were thousands of New Zealanders here in Barcelona yesterday and partying went on late into the night,” she said.

“People just felt so good about it and I was so happy to be here and part of the celebration.”

