- Helen Clark believes Auckland can host the America’s Cup again if funding challenges are addressed.
- Potential funders, including the Government and Auckland Council, must commit substantial financial resources.
- Clark enjoyed witnessing the celebration in Barcelona, alongside thousands of New Zealanders.
Helen Clark appears buoyant on the prospect of Auckland once again hosting the America’s Cup - but says it will require power brokers to “step up” with realistic funding.
The former Prime Minister and patron of Emirates Team New Zealand believes hosting is viable so long as the procrastination and arguments that notoriously surround the event can be put to one side.
Clark’s Labour-led Government financially backed hosting the 2003 event in Auckland - and sponsored the team in Valencia and San Francisco for the 32nd to 34th iterations.
“It was all around a hard economic case of what is good for New Zealand,” Clark said.