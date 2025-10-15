“Constable Potroz chose to travel alongside our patient transfer services officer and medical team from Health New Zealand, to provide access to important communications,” said Hato Hone St John national operations manager Chris Haines.

An ambulance was stuck in Awakino Gorge while transferring a critically ill newborn. Photo / NZME

“We are also grateful to have had a team of neonatal intensive care specialists from Health New Zealand on board our ambulance to provide essential care to the patient, who was a critically unwell baby.”

Work had started on clearing the road, but because of the time it would take to clear the ambulance team decided to return to New Plymouth.

A smaller slip was able to be cleared, which allowed for safe passage for the ambulance and police.

Multiple slips were reported across the Waikato District. Photo / Waitomo District Council

“We are pleased that when conditions improved, we were able to dispatch an air ambulance to airlift the patient to Waikato Hospital,” Haines said.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who played a part in the care of our young patient.”

Potroz received high praise from Acting Area Commander Inspector Darin Haenga, who said she went above and beyond her duties on Monday night.

Footage emerged of trucks winding through Awakino Gorge navigating flooding and large slips.

Flooding inundated paddocks and rural roads in Waikawau, North Taranaki. Photo / Sonia Maxwell

Photos from north of the gorge showed paddocks and rural roads flooded with brown water.

An Awakino local told the Herald the river was extremely high and reached high tide levels while at low tide.