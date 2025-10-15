“Constable Potroz chose to travel alongside our patient transfer services officer and medical team from Health New Zealand, to provide access to important communications,” said Hato Hone St John national operations manager Chris Haines.
“We are also grateful to have had a team of neonatal intensive care specialists from Health New Zealand on board our ambulance to provide essential care to the patient, who was a critically unwell baby.”
Work had started on clearing the road, but because of the time it would take to clear the ambulance team decided to return to New Plymouth.