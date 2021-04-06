Amberley tyre fire: Garry Grimmer named as man accused of arson

Garry Grimmer has appeared in court charged with arson over the Amberley tyre fire. Photo / George Heard

Garry Grimmer has appeared in court charged with arson over the Amberley tyre fire. Photo / George Heard

A man charged with arson after a massive fire at a North Canterbury tyre stockpile can be named for the first time.

Garry Robert Grimmer, 63, had interim name suppression lapse at Christchurch District Court this morning.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Racecourse Rd outside Amberley on January 29.

Grimmer was charged with arson and was first due to appear in court on February 2 but was granted a registrar's remand without having to appear before a judge and was granted interim name suppression.

He was back in court today for a brief hearing where interim name suppression lapsed.

Grimmer will be back in court on June 9.

The tyre stockpile at the Racecourse Rd site. Photo / George Heard

The "very, very hot" blaze was at the site of the Amberley tyre stockpile which has been controversial over the years.

Environment Canterbury has been working closely with the Hurunui District Council in recent times to ensure the removal of the pile.

One Amberley local who went down to watch the dramatic fiery action was frustrated that "this was always going to happen".

"It's a shame that this is the second fire here and the authorities have tried for years to tidy this all up," he said.