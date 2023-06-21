Voyager 2023 media awards

Ambassador Wang Xiaolong on Chris Hipkins’ trade delegation to China: NZ’s opportunity lies in practical co-operation

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Trade Minister Damien O'Connor will lead a trade delegation to China at the end of the month. Photo / Michael Neilson

OPINION

Nāku te rourou nāu te rourou ka ora ai te iwi. With your basket and my basket, the people will live.

Last year, China and New Zealand jointly celebrated the 50th anniversary of the

Latest from New Zealand