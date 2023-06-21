Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Trade Minister Damien O'Connor will lead a trade delegation to China at the end of the month. Photo / Michael Neilson

OPINION

Nāku te rourou nāu te rourou ka ora ai te iwi. With your basket and my basket, the people will live.

Last year, China and New Zealand jointly celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, taking stock of the remarkable achievements and summing up the lessons we have learned.

In the opening year of the next 50 years, we look forward to the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Hipkins to China.

Such high-level exchanges always provide significant guidance to the development of bilateral relations.

The leaders of both countries have attached great importance to the bilateral relations and worked together to keep the relations on the right track.

Last year, President Xi Jinping met then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Bangkok and reached an important consensus on further promoting the development of bilateral relations.

Then New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met China's President Xi Jinping in Bangkok for Apec 2022. Photo / Pool

Hopefully, with the visit of Prime Minister Hipkins, the leaders of the two countries will reach a new consensus, set the tone and point the way for the development of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and deepen mutual understanding and trust between the two countries.

Since the beginning of this year, the bilateral exchanges have picked up momentum.

New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has visited China and China’s Minister of Science and Technology has visited New Zealand. The two ministers of defence met during the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Officials at various levels have engaged through dialogues and communication in areas such as trade and economic co-operation, foreign affairs, climate change, defence, science and technology, education and sub-national co-operation, continuously strengthening the communication and co-operation bonds between both countries.

Practical co-operation is a powerful driver for China-New Zealand relations.

The economic complementarity between the two countries has our interests deeply interwoven. The bilateral trade registered more than $40 billion in 2022, increased from $7 million when the diplomatic relations were established.

Last year, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and the protocol of the upgraded FTA between China and New Zealand came into force, injecting new vitality into trade and economic co-operation between the two countries.

Practical co-operation has brought about high-quality products and services, thus creating tremendous income, revenue and job opportunities.

The two sides are now exploring opportunities for co-operation in such areas as climate change, clean energy, e-vehicles, resilient infrastructure, new technology and healthcare.

Hipkins’ visit will surely help create new growth points for co-operation and boost high-quality development of both countries.

Kiwifruit being prepared for loading at the Port of Tauranga for export. Photo / Alan Gibson

People-to-people friendship serves as a solid foundation for the bilateral relations. The friendship between the two peoples dates far back in history.

The first Chinese set foot on Aotearoa soil as early as more than 180 years ago. Since then, generations of Chinese immigrants, with their diligence, perseverance and wisdom, have made their share of contributions to New Zealand’s economic and social development.

Numerous Chinese visitors and students coming to New Zealand for tours or study have served as yet another important bridge for friendship, understanding and co-operation.

The Chinese people will always remember Rewi Alley and Kathleen Hall among the numerous Kiwis who have made remarkable contributions to the revolution and construction of China. The Chinese people cherish their friendship with Kiwi people.

The visit of Hipkins will surely inspire increased interest in New Zealand and enhance the appeal of the New Zealand brand.

Co-operation on regional and international issues enriches the partnership between our two countries, where we share extensive commonalities.

Both countries support global peace and development, dedicated to building a world that is peaceful, stable, open, inclusive and prosperous. Both are firm supporters of multilateralism and open regionalism. Both embrace free trade and an open world economy. Both endorse an international system with the United Nations as its core and an international order based on international law.

Dr Wang Xiaolong in China's ambassador to New Zealand.

Both are committed to tackling global challenges like climate change through international co-operation. And both do their part to help the Pacific partners pursue sustainable development.

The enhancement of China-New Zealand co-operation will surely bring more certainty to the evolving international landscape.

The development of China-New Zealand relations in the past five decades has demonstrated clearly that the common interests between the two countries far outweigh our differences and that dialogue and co-operation, and mutually beneficial and win-win co-operation remain the mainstream of the bilateral relations.

Differences in national conditions give rise to natural differences in opinion from time to time. However, we will never let the differences define the bilateral relations or impinge on the overall trend of mutually beneficial co-operation.

I believe that, if the two countries can continue to strive to be first, respect the core and critical interests of each other, refrain from interfering with each other’s internal affairs, and conduct dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual respect, we can manage and transcend differences in a constructive manner; retain the nature of mutually beneficial and win-win co-operation;, and sustain the momentum of sound and stable development of bilateral relations.

He rā ki tua. Still better times are coming.

I have full confidence that the leaders of these two countries will craft a new blueprint for the development of the China-New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and explore new ways of co-operation to better benefit the two countries and the world.

I wish the visit a great success and the China-New Zealand friendship and co-operation a bright future.

- Dr Wang Xiaolong is the Chinese ambassador to New Zealand.



