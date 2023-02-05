Mountain rescue team members search for skiers and snowboarders caught in an avalanche in Zwieselam, Austria, in which three people are said to have died, including a 17-year-old from New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Mountain rescue team members search for skiers and snowboarders caught in an avalanche in Zwieselam, Austria, in which three people are said to have died, including a 17-year-old from New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

The Kiwi teenager killed in an avalanche in Austria was a 17-year-old skiing champion from Canterbury.

Local news agency APA said the incident happened in western Austria on Saturday.

APA reported the teenager was alone in the open ski area about 12.15pm when the avalanche swept through.

However, the exact details of the tragedy have not been officially confirmed.

One source said the teenager was “not skiing alone, nor in an open ski area”.

They said he was with a small group of New Zealanders “abiding the current safety rules”.

“It was a horrible event,” the source said.

The teenager was described as “an amazing young man and talented skier”.

“He will be missed by many,” the source told the Herald.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement it was aware of reports of at least five people killed in avalanches in Austria and Switzerland, but could not provide further information due to privacy reasons.

Snow Sports New Zealand could not comment on the death this morning.

The teenager’s family has declined to comment.

The youngster grew up in the wider Canterbury area and attended school in Christchurch.

The Herald has learned the teen began competing in skiing when he was just 9 and quickly began ranking in national competitions.

He had a goal of finding a top coach to “take him to the next level internationally” and “ultimately compete on the world circuit with his skiing and snowboarding heroes”.

Last year he was honoured at his high school for his skiing success.

He was described as an “outstanding skier” and his many accolades were listed.

The teenager was one of three people killed in avalanches in Austria since Friday.

In Vorarlberg, a 55-year-old German winter sports enthusiast missing since Friday evening was found dead under an avalanche.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old Chinese skier died in an avalanche in Ötztal on Friday.

Other victims were rescued alive, including a 37-year-old Australian woman who had been swept away and buried up to her neck.