Sublime with Rome. Photo / Supplied

Californian alternative rock legends Sublime with Rome will open their Kiwi summer tour in Taupō this year.

The iconic duo’s seven-stop tour includes gigs in Taupō, Tauranga, and the Coromandel.

Sublime with Rome is the combination of original Sublime member Eric Wilson, and friend of the band Rome Ramirez, promoter Loop said in a media release.

Sublime had several huge hits in the 90s, including What I Got, Santeria and Wrong Way, but fell apart after singer Bradley Nowell’s death from a heroin overdose in 1996.

In 2010, Sublime with Rome formed and released their debut album Yours Truly the following year which broke the top of the Billboard 200.

Since then, they’ve toured regularly with new singer Ramirez, releasing three albums together, with a fourth on the way this year.

The band will open their tour as the headline act at indie festival Le Currents at Riverside Park in Taupō alongside Ocean Alley on December 27 the release said.

The duo will then head to Tauranga’s Wharepai Domain on December 28 where they will perform as special guests for L.A.B, one of the country’s most successful bands who have been performing to sell-out crowds overseas.

They’ll join L.A.B again at Nelson’s Trafalgar Centre on January 5.

Their final performance of 2023 will be at the new festival Rock the Bowl in New Plymouth alongside Ocean Alley, Shapeshifter, Ladyhawke, Coterie, and more on December 29.

The next stop will be at Wellington’s Shake and Bake Festival with Ocean Alley, Drax Project, Coterie and My Baby on January 3. The next day they’ll headline a gig at Havelock North’s Black Barn with special guests Elemeno P.

The duo’s last gig will be at the second instalment of the previously sold-out Coro Classic in Matarangi on the Coromandel Peninsula on January 6 with more than 30 other artists.

Sublime’s legacy account has over 3 billion streams and nearly 7 million monthly listeners. Sublime with Rome has more than 121 million all-time streams.

Santeria is still the top song of the band with more than 540.7 million streams.