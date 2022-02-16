Almost $250,000 spent on consultants for pedestrian crossing in Wellington

An artist's impression of the crossing. Image / LGWM

Almost $250,000 has been spent on consultants for a new pedestrian crossing on State Highway 1 near Wellington Airport, but the city is none the wiser as to what the final thing will look like.

The crossing at Cobham Drive is part of the multi-billion-dollar Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) project and has proved particularly controversial.

The proposal is to reduce the speed limit on Cobham Drive from 70km/h to 60km/h and build a crossing controlled by traffic lights. This is to make it safer and easier to walk and bike in the Miramar, Kilbirnie and Rongotai areas.

But some are of the opinion, most notably Wellington Airport, the crossing will increase congestion and delays for 35,000 daily road users, and that an overbridge should be built instead.

LGWM officials say this would be far more expensive. An overbridge is estimated to cost between $10 million and $17m.

It was expected spades would be in the ground at Cobham Drive by the end of last year.

Come February of this year, a final design is yet to be publicly announced.

Cobham Drive in Wellington. Photo / LGWM

The crossing was meant to be one of the "quick wins" LGWM could get on with delivering while the likes of a second tunnel and light rail were thrashed out.

LGWM project director David Dunlop said formal consultation on the project has now been completed.

"Taking this feedback on board, a public announcement on the decision is close, with final approvals through the LGWM Partner Boards (Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council and Waka Kotahi) almost complete.

"We intend to announce this decision early next month."

Meanwhile, it turns out as of January 31, LGWM has spent $246,000 on consultants working on the proposed Cobham Drive crossing.

National transport spokesman Simeon Brown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The figure was revealed in response to a written parliamentary question from National transport spokesman Simeon Brown.

Brown said it was a huge amount of many to spend on consultants for a crossing estimated to be used by fewer than 250 people per day, but could significantly disrupt the 35,000 vehicles which use Cobham Drive each day.

"If Let's get Wellington Moving can't make a decision on a pedestrian crossing after spending over $250,000 on consultants, how do people expect them to deliver light rail or other significant proposals?"

"Wellingtonians want to see transport improvements, not endless cash for consultants and engagement events."

But Dunlop said Cobham Drive was an important corridor for everyone living in the Wellington region, airport users, and locals.

"We've had lot of varied feedback to consider. The cost of specialist safety, transport, engineering, design, engagement and related consultants to also undertake this means costs are not out of kilter for a project of this size and crucial importance."