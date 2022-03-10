A man in his 70s was shot and died at the scene. Police have now launched a homicide investigation. Video / Hayden Woodward

An elderly South Auckland man was allegedly gunned down in his home in a prison-ordered "hit gone wrong", lawyers of the murder-accused have said in court.

The fatal shooting of rugby league coach and enthusiast Peter Rasmussen, 75, came days after Auckland was plunged into lockdown during the Delta outbreak in August.

It rocked the Ōtāhuhu community where he lived, especially those associated with his much-loved club, the Ōtāhuhu Rovers Rugby League Football Club, where he spent much of his time.

Yesterday, the alleged murder in Rasmussen's home was claimed to have been "very American in style" and "unprecedented in New Zealand" by one criminal barrister.

Peter Rasmussen (left) attending a ceremony at Ōtāhuhu College for a presentation to Graham Lowe. Photo / Supplied

Three young men, aged 18, 21 and 29, were arrested nearly four months later. A name suppression hearing for the trio was held at the High Court in Auckland yesterday morning.

Justice Mark Woolford has reserved his decision.

In a submission arguing for name suppression for her 18-year-old client, barrister Susan Gray said he could lead a "productive and lawful life" if he had good support and rehabilitation around him.

She said the allegation that the shooting of Rasmussen was "a hit gone wrong", and that he had been killed in his own home, would result in greater than usual media coverage.

"Certain homicides haunt the community...and this is one of those."

Barrister Emma Priest also made a submission arguing for name suppression for her 21-year-old client.

"The allegations are that this was a gang-ordered hit from within the prison," she said.

Priest said due to increased perception of gang and gun violence, there was expected to be an increased publicity of the upcoming trial.



In the submission she said the alleged murder was "very American in style" and she said "it's largely unprecedented in New Zealand".

A four-week trial has been set down for August 2023.

Rasmussen had been a stalwart of the rugby league club for about 60 years, and had lived in his Princes St East home for about half that time before he was the victim of a fatal shooting.

Rasmussen started at the club as a young player before he coached for at least 15 years. He eventually became an "old boy" and life member, who passed down "words of wisdom" to the young players.

Police at Peter Rasmussen's home in August after he was shot dead. Photo / Michael Craig

"Everyone looked up to him and waited for his comments after a game of course, which were always straight to the point," club president Wallace Dumper said of his friend Rasmussen.

Rasmussen attended games every weekend up to his death.

Dumper said he was involved with five players who went on to become captains of the national rugby league team, the Kiwis: Ruben Wiki, Mark Graham, Richard Barnett, Roy Christian and Hugh McGahan.

"What the hell happened?" Dumper told the Herald at the time of Rasmussen's death.

"What went wrong? No one knows how it came about. That just adds another level. When [people die] naturally, you can handle it, but when you go before your time, especially a shooting, people are pretty upset."