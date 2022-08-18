A man who allegedly posed as a doctor at Middlemore Hospital has been charged with forgery and appeared in court today. Photo / NZME

A man who allegedly faked documents to get a job as a doctor at Middlemore Hospital entered no plea when he appeared in court this afternoon.

Yuvaraj Krishnan appeared in Manukau District Court on one charge of forging a document to obtain a pecuniary advantage and was remanded on bail.

Court documents show the alleged forged document was an annual practising certificate, which a doctor in New Zealand must have to practise.

If found guilty, the maximum sentence is 10 years imprisonment.

The 30-year-old was employed as a clinical researcher at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital until questions were raised about his medical qualifications and he was sacked on August 10.

He reportedly examined dozens of patients during his time at the hospital.

Today Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson said police had charged a man with forgery.

"Police would continue to investigate the circumstances of the case. We are not ruling out additional charges being laid but this will depend on our ongoing inquiries.

"As the matter is now before the court, police are unable to comment further," McPherson said.

Krishnan appeared before Community Magistrate Lauolefale Lemalu and was remanded without a plea.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand said the person was employed in February and held a clinical research position.

The agency said it supported the hospital in referring the matter to police.

Health Minister Andrew Little also told RNZ he was advised of the allegations on August 10 and was satisfied with Te Whatu Ora's response.

Krishnan will next appear in court on September 7.