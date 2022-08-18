Heavy rain, flooding and state of emergency in Nelson, massive blaze still burning at Christchurch scrap yard and misinformation group pushing followers to apply for key general election roles in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have charged a 30-year-old man who allegedly provided fake documents as medical qualifications to work at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

The man has been charged with forgery and is expected to appear in Manukau District Court today.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson said police are not ruling out more charges.

"As the matter is now before the court, police are unable to comment further."

The man was stood down over concerns about the authenticity of his alleged qualifications last week.

Health officials had lodged a complaint with police.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand had said the person was employed in February and held a clinical research position.

Health Minister Andrew Little told RNZ he was advised of the allegations on August 10 and was satisfied with Te Whatu Ora's response.