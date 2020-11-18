Alleged gunman wanted in killing of Kiwi in Thailand arrested 14 years later

Stephen Miller pictured with his girlfriend Jintara Weechachai. Photo / File

A man wanted for the alleged murder of a New Zealander gunned down more than a decade ago has been arrested in Thailand.

Yiamwut Julapong, also known as Yeungyut Jurapong, was taken into custody on Monday (local time) for his alleged connection to the death of Hawke's Bay man Stephen Miller.

In April, 2006, Miller was shot dead while on his way to see a friend in the city of Pattaya, about 150km south of Bangkok.

The 39-year-old was on a distinctive pink motor-scooter he had recently bought for his Thai girlfriend, Jin Wichachai, when he was shot.

According to police at the time, Wichachai admitted to authorities that she had hired two gunmen because she was afraid Miller was going to leave her.

One of the two men said to be involved, Varathip Kasawong - also known as Woratip Gachatwongan, was arrested at the time.

Stephen Miller was 39 years old when he was shot dead in Pattaya, Thailand, in 2006. Photo / File

He pleaded guilty to jointly conspiring to kill and possessing a weapon.

Kasawong is said to have been driving a motorbike he and the alleged gunman, Yiamwut Julapong, who was riding pillion, were on when the incident happened.

Alleged gunman denies involvement

Julapong, who was also reportedly romantically linked to Wichachai, remained on the run until he was arrested earlier this week.

The Bangkok Post reported the 40-year-old was found in a village in the province of Phetchabun - just over five hours away from Pattaya by road.

"Yiamwut denied any involvement in the murder," the publication reported.

Charges against Wichachai were later dismissed a few months after Miller's death due to there being a lack of evidence.

The circumstances surrounding the killing remain unclear more than a decade later.

At the time, Miller's girlfriend told police officers he had become violent towards her during their relationship - something the New Zealander's family and friends did not believe.