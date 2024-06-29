A man accused of practising for years as a dentist in West Auckland without the required registration or qualifications has been hit with a slew of new charges, including an accusation he endangered
Alleged Auckland imposter dentist Narayan Prasad on fresh charges including endangering patient safety by criminal nuisance
George Block
When he first appeared in court in September he was granted interim name suppression.
At a hearing in March, his lawyer argued his name suppression should continue. Herald publisher NZME and prosecutor Hannah Reid, acting for the Ministry, opposed ongoing suppression.
Judge Lisa Tremewan declined Prasad’s application for continuing name suppression but suppressed his submissions in favour of suppression.
The West Auckland clinic where Prasad operated was in Great North Rd in downtown Henderson.
It is now a tattoo studio.
Staff at the Thai massage and spa next door said they had not seen him for a couple of years.
The former clinic still bears the signage of Hill Park Dental.
There were formerly a series of clinics around Auckland under the Hill Park name but the only one that remains is the Manurewa practice, now under new ownership and with no links to Prasad, a current manager said.
Court documents show Prasad faces 26 representative charges of claiming to be a practising health practitioner.
He faces a further 25 charges of performing a restricted activity, namely dental procedures, without being a health practitioner permitted to perform that activity, each carrying a maximum penalty of a $30,000 fine.
Prasad also denies 13 charges of forgery related to prescriptions he allegedly issued. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment if convicted of forgery.
The final 13 charges relate to the accusation he used a radiation source — an X-ray machine — without a licence.
Under the Radiation Safety Act, he faces a maximum fine of $100,000 if convicted. An unqualified person claiming to be a health practitioner can be fined up to $10,000 for each offence.
Judge Pecotic remanded Prasad on bail on the same terms, including conditions to reside at his Manurewa home and to not claim to be a dentist.
