A man accused of practising for years as a dentist in West Auckland without the required registration or qualifications has been hit with a slew of new charges, including an accusation he endangered the safety of his patients.

Narayan Prasad, of Manurewa, was already heading to trial after pleading not guilty to 77 charges laid by the Ministry of Health last year when he appeared before Judge Maria Pecotic in the Waitakere District Court this week.

At Wednesday’s hearing it emerged the Ministry has since laid a further 13 charges. They include six each of allegedly breaching the Radiation Safety Act and Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Act, plus one Crimes Act charge of allegedly committing criminal nuisance by doing an unlawful act, or failing to discharge any legal duty knowing he would endanger the lives, safety or health of the public.

Prasad pleaded not guilty via his lawyer Krishneel Prasad to the new charges. He is set to face a two week Judge-alone trial on the 90 charges but no date has been set for the fixture.

The Ministry claims he repeatedly misrepresented himself as a dentist to patients over several years while working out of the since-closed Hill Park Henderson dental clinic on Great North Rd, performing procedures only a dentist is allowed to perform. He is also accused of illegally issuing prescriptions and performing X-Rays, over a four-year period from 2018.