All Loafers Lodge residents accounted for after devastating blaze

A brief timeline of the key events during the tragic Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

Police say everyone who lived in Loafers Lodge has now been accounted for after a devastating fire ripped through the building two weeks ago.

There were 99 people known to be residents at the hostel at the time of the blaze, a police spokesperson said.

“The scene examination as it relates to the criminal and coronial investigation is expected to wrap up on Friday, following which the scene will be blessed and handed over to Fire and Emergency NZ.”

Five people died in the fire.

They were Kenneth Barnard, 67, Liam James Hockings, 50, Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, 64, former lawyer Melvin Joseph Parun, 68, and Michael Wahrlich, 67, known by many as Mike the Juggler.

A 48-year-old man has been charged with two counts of arson in relation to the fire. He has appeared in the Wellington District Court where he was remanded in custody to reappear next month. He has interim name suppression.

A mayoral relief fund was set up in the wake of the fire. It has raised $346,000 to help those who have been affected.

In an update this morning, Wellington City Mission reported $71,300 of the fund has now been distributed.

Of that, $47,500 has been given in cash, $2723 has gone towards accommodation, $2390 has been spent on medical and dental services, $2587 on whiteware, and $11,198 on flights for whānau.

Yesterday it was revealed Wellington City Council only conducted on-site inspections at Loafers Lodge twice in the past decade, despite advice it would be more appropriate for such checks to happen every year.

The most recent check in 2018 found several problems including items being stored in an escape route that could combust in an emergency or block the fire exit.

Fire and smoke doors designed to prevent fire from spreading were also wedged open.

Wellington City Council chief planning officer Liam Hodgetts said the problems were worked on with the building owner over the following months and an infringement notice was issued.

It has also been revealed the Fire Service did not support a building consent application for an extension to Loafers Lodge claiming the proposal did “not demonstrate that any level of safety has been provided”.