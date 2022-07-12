Sky Stadium has 34,500 seats and will be at capacity for this weekend's game. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Sky Stadium may be running short of up to 200 staff during its biggest event in years this weekend.

The All Blacks vs Ireland match on Saturday has sold out the stadium, which hasn't happened in three years, chief executive Shane Harmon said.

But Harmon asked fans to be patient and kind with staff, who were likely to be operating under capacity this weekend.

"The stadium has had the same issues that the rest of the hospitality industry has had, particularly with illness," he said.

"Traditionally we would have a large number of international students and backpackers on our books, which isn't there at the moment."

He was putting the word out asking for workers for the weekend.

For a day like Saturday they would normally have about 1000 people working in some capacity in the stadium, but he believed they would be down 10 or 20 per cent.

Hello Wellington. Huge weekend at @skystadium this weekend with the most anticipated match in years between the All Blacks & Ireland. We’re still seeking bartenders and corporate box hosts. DM me name(s) and emails if interested and our team will send more details. Thank you! — Shane Harmon (@ShaneHarmon) July 11, 2022

"We do ask people coming to the stadium just to be patient and kind to all staff who are doing their best," he said.

"The main thing that fans can do for this game is to arrive early."

He recommended people show up about 90 minutes before the game starts so they could be sure to be in their seats by kick-off.

The stadium has 34,500 seats and would be at capacity this weekend.

"This is the first full house we've had in three years."

Harmon expected understaffing to remain a problem for some time, as Covid 19 and other illnesses sweep through the community and hamper international travel.

But he and other organisers were excited for the coming match regardless of staffing woes.

"It's the most anticipated rugby match, I think, in years at the stadium."