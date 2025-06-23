The sentencing related to offending in December last year in which Clarke fled police at high speed on his motorcycle.

His lawyer, Rowan Butler, sought a discharge without conviction, saying that Clarke had admitted that the offending was “the stupidest thing he’s ever done”.

His offending was a “lapse of judgment” and was not calculated, he said.

Clarke had made an early guilty plea and was “clearly” remorseful. He had surrendered his motorbike and had nearly completed a defensive driving course, meaning his risk of reoffending was “next to zero”.

Caleb Clarke arriving at the Auckland District Court today. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Clarke was a committed Christian who had done voluntary work for World Vision, Red Frogs NZ and other charities. He “fronted up” to police and did not seek name suppression.

“This is not someone who is not seeking special treatment,” Butler said.

Clarke had received a high degree of scrutiny over the incident - arguably because it contrasted with his mild-mannered character. He had already been “punished”, Butler said, including feeling shame or whakama before his family, church and wider community after the offending was made public.

He had also lost two sponsorship deals.

“Mr Clarke is a … well-respected athlete who has already contributed positively to his community," Butler concluded.

“In my submission, in New Zealand we give such people a second chance.”

A police prosecutor told the court the gravity of Clarke’s offending was “not low” given Clarke’s status as a role model.

While the offending took place at night while there was minimal traffic, it was in a residential area, at high speed, and required air traffic support.

“This [offending] should not be assessed as low,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor acknowledged that Clarke had lost sponsorship deals and was under scrutiny from New Zealand rugby authorities after the incident.

“For Mr Clarke to get away... would send the wrong message to the public.”

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in February to failing to stop for police and driving in a dangerous manner.

Court documents showed that Clarke had been riding his Yamaha motorbike westbound on State Highway 16 in Western Springs about 12.20am on Tuesday, December 3, when police clocked him breaking the 80km/h speed limit.

Police signalled for him to stop, using lights and sirens, but he increased his speed to evade police and made no attempt to pull over, according to the agreed summary of facts.

Clarke has played 29 tests for the All Blacks since his debut in 2020. Photo / Photosport

Clarke exited the motorway on Great North Rd and “continued at speed” towards Blockhouse Bay. Authorities noted in the document that Great North Rd is a residential area “flanked by numerous driveways and side streets” and so has a reduced speed limit.

He continued to evade police and ran a red light. He was tracked by a police helicopter on Great North Rd and was then apprehended “without incident”.

Clarke was described by police as having never been before the court before. He had panicked when he saw police, the summary of facts said.

The Blues initially issued a statement for Clarke on the same day of his guilty plea in which he described being “extremely apologetic and embarrassed” about his “error in judgment”. That was later retracted by the team, which provided another statement.

“Caleb has admitted the offending and will be sentenced in June,” the new statement read. “He will now go through both that court process and, once it is complete, an internal employment procedure. Caleb is a valued member of the Blues family and will be provided with support throughout.”

Clarke started in nine tests for the All Blacks last year and helped the Blues attain their first Super Rugby title in 21 years. He comes from a rugby union dynasty of sorts: his father, Eroni Clarke, was also a former Blues and All Blacks player, and his grandfather played for the Samoan national rugby team.

As Clarke was being sentenced, All Blacks coach Scott Robertson named him in his squad for 2025.

