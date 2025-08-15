Advertisement
Alicia O’Reilly cold case: New DNA tech offers hope in Avondale girl’s rape, murder

Cherie Howie
Reporter·NZ Herald·
A Broken Angel: Alicia O'Reilly cold case. Video / Mike Scott

A new genetic investigative tool could help police catch the person who raped and killed 6-year-old Alicia O’Reilly 45 years ago.

Alicia was raped and murdered in her bed as her 8-year-old sister Juliet slept metres away in the same room inside their family’s Canal Rd family home in Avondale

