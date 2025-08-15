Police were working methodically through the trial of Investigative Genetic Genealogy, he said.

“Modern scientific technology continues to advance, and we are working very closely with PHF Science to try and establish a DNA link to a potential offender.”

Police are continuing to investigate the unsolved 1980 rape and murder of Avondale 6-year-old Alicia O'Reilly. Photo / NZ Police

No matter how much time passed, he hadn’t given up hope, Beard said.

“We would dearly like to give Alicia’s family the answers they so deeply deserve after all this time. They continue to suffer from not knowing who is responsible for this crime.

“My thoughts are with them today especially.”

Police were determined to find the person responsible, he said.

“Even after all these years, if there is someone out there who has any knowledge as to who was involved.

“Police want to hear from you – it’s not too late.”

Those working on Operation Sturbridge had also used the expertise of the Behavioural Science Unit, particularly in re-examining persons of interest, Beard said.

“Part of the investigation is looking at reviewing every person who was considered a person of interest back in 1980, whether they were eliminated or not – even those who may have passed away.

“Our aim is to solve the case and give the family the answers.”

