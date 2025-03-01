Seventy-two years after his grandfather Sir Edmund Hillary became the first person to summit Mt Everest, Alex Hillary is carrying on the legendary adventurer’s philanthropic legacy in Nepal.
The Wellington-based adventurer spoke to Susie Ferguson about the Summit Challenge – an annual fundraiser for Nepali communities in which Kiwis clock up vertical kilometres through the month of March – and why it is sometimes “a little bizarre” being the grandson of Sir Ed.
To try to help improve the lives of people in Nepal’s most impoverished communities, Sir Edmund Hillary and his first wife Louise established the Himalaya Trust in the 1960s.
As Sir Edmund Hillary’s grandson, Hillary says he has had great opportunities but also feels “an enormous amount of duty”.
“I’ve travelled to extraordinary places because of Ed and I feel very privileged for that. But because of that, I do feel an enormous sense of responsibility to continue this work.”
On his first trip to Nepal and India aged 12, he was stunned by the deep respect for his grandfather’s achievements.
“That really struck a chord with me as a young boy, how these huge countries hold him so, so dearly. But then I grew up with him on the $5 note.”
While it was difficult and sometimes “a little bizarre” being the grandson of such a famous New Zealander, Hillary says he is very proud of what his grandfather stood for.
“He was this extraordinary guy that was really driven by a sense of purpose but not without a sense of playfulness, as well. Those would be the two big things I really took from him that I try to incorporate into my life.”
Like his grandfather, Alex Hillary is passionate about outdoor education and as patron of the non-profit organisation Hillary Outdoors, helps to get young Kiwis exploring nature as they explore themselves.
Many lessons about “consequences and boundaries and how far you can push yourself” cannot be learned in a classroom, he says.
Although Hillary grew up in Auckland, a family beach house on the “wild, incredibly rugged” West Coast was also a big part of his childhood.
“I have an immense sense of gratitude for growing up running around, making dams in the creek and rogaining across the rocks.”
Although Hillary says he is more of an adventurer rather than a mountaineer, he and George climbed Ama Dablam in preparation for an attempt on Mt Everest the following year. Unfortunately, that year was 2020, when Covid-19 arrived.
This month, Hillary will build up his vertical kilometre count for the Summit Challenge by possibly climbing a Southern Alps mountain with his dad and lots of laps of Mt Victoria.
In past years, some people have gone large for the challenge – including a Christchurch mountaineer who took the month off work and climbed a new mountain every day and a Wānaka builder who climbed Mt Roy every day – but Hillary says it is really just about getting outdoors.
“It’s all about picking that goal and working towards it throughout the month, whether it’s with your dog, with your family on a bike, hiking, running ... Explore somewhere new, find a hill near you and do some good.
“Part of Ed’s message was ‘It doesn’t really matter if you’re a mountaineer or whatever. It’s just about getting out there, exploring, challenging yourself, pushing boundaries’.”