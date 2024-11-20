“The victim does not seek financial reparation, but you wish to pay it.”
She said he had earlier pleaded guilty to injuring by an unlawful act, which carries a maximum sentence of three years imprisonment.
He was 27 at the time.
Judge Sellars told the court the incident had impacted the victim’s whole family and she hopes the restorative justice process has helped with their healing.
“For that family, this is life-changing.
”The victim, it would appear, is still profoundly affected by his injuries that night."
In sentencing Liaina, Judge Sellars began with a starting point of 15 months imprisonment but gave him discounts for his early guilty plea, remorse, participation in restorative justice, as well as his abstinence from alcohol and the treatment programme.
She said the offending was out of character for the young man, who had not been “in trouble” before and was a hard-working sole breadwinner who spent Sundays in church.
As a result, she sentenced him to 250 hours of community detention and nine months' supervision.
He was also ordered to make a $2000 in emotional harm payment to the victim, who could donate it if he chooses.
He said he was just trying to help his brother and did not intend on putting the victim in hospital.
Two videos recorded by a resident of an apartment on Albert St show the fight breaking out at about 8pm.
The resident, who only wanted to be known by his first name, Jakub, said at the time he saw people screaming and fighting, and one man knocked unconscious.
“As soon as his head hit the pavement, he stopped moving and I saw some of his mates, they tried to slap him across the face so he could partially regain consciousness because he was not responding at all,” Jakub said.
The first video shows two men fighting on the footpath in Albert St near the Shakespeare Tavern.
As a third man tries to pull one of the men away, one of the two men is punched in the face and falls flat to the ground with his arms outstretched.