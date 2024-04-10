Plans to save Newshub set to be revealed, how the Government’s planning to crackdown on truancy and the West Coast gears up for more wild weather. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / RNZ

Four months on from a hit-and-run on a rural Albany road on Auckland’s North Shore, police have charged a 22-year-old woman and named the victim.

The victim was Jason Collins, 65. A member of the public found him lying dead on O’Brien Rd just after midnight on December 7.

Collins’ family said his death had left “an unfillable void in our hearts”.

Police provided a statement on their behalf, calling Collins a devoted father, husband and trusted friend.

“His absence is a constant ache, a relentless reminder of what we’ve lost,” they said.

“Taken from us too soon, his departure is a profound and senseless blow that we struggle to comprehend.

“Each day is a battle against the overwhelming emptiness left in his wake.”

Jason Collins. Photo / New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Ben Bergin said the vehicle and driver allegedly involved in a crash with Collins were identified in the days following the incident. The woman’s charges are the first news of the incident since it happened.

Police have charged the 22-year-old with careless driving causing death and failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash, Bergin said.

She was to appear in the North Shore District Court on April 18.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.







