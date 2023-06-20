NZ Post staff fired after investigations into parcel theft, three in hospital after Albany axe attack and the All Whites abandon match with Qatar mid-game in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / New Zealand Herald

Warning: Graphic images

The man accused of attacking diners at a series of North Shore restaurants has appeared in court briefly, before his matter was stood down until the afternoon.

The 24-year-old faces a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after allegedly attacking diners at several restaurants in Albany on Monday evening, carrying a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

Police say further charges are likely.

He was brought up from the North Shore District Court cells to appear in the dock before Community Magistrate Rosemary Fitzpatrick on Tuesday.

The man was represented by barrister Michael Kan and assisted by a Mandarin interpreter.

Kan sought interim name suppression for his client, which was granted, along with suppression of his address and occupation.

Restaurants plan to beef up security on Auckland’s North Shore after a man wielding a weapon allegedly injured unsuspecting diners and damaged up to half a dozen eateries during a violent rampage.

This morning shocked owners of a number of eateries on Corinthian Dr in Albany were waiting at a police cordon hoping to be allowed inside their businesses to survey the extent of the damage.

One restaurateur told the Herald up to half a dozen eateries had suffered some level of destruction during the incident that unfolded at 9pm with witnesses describing harrowing scenes of the random attack on people out for dinner.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, which resulted in multiple people being injured and taken to hospital after a man wielding a weapon entered three restaurants, Zhang Liang Malatang, Yue’s Dumpling Kitchen and Maya Hotpot and started attacking members of the public.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was due to appear in the North Shore District Court this morning, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

Further charges are expected, Acting Detective Inspector Timothy Williams said.

Police today reassured the public saying initial inquiries suggested this was an isolated incident and they were not seeking anyone else.

Police tape surrounds one of the restaurants on Corinthian Drive, in Albany, where a number of people were attacked by a man wielding a weapon. Photo / Hayden Woodward

‘We thought he was drunk’

Guang Qing Yin, who owns 2AM BBQ next to Yue Dumplings where one of the attacks happened, said he was inside his other business, Chongqing 88 Noodles, when the attack happened.

“We heard some commotion but only when we came out at 9.30pm that we saw what happened "

He said the alleged attacker entered and damaged at least half a dozen restaurants.

Yin was waiting to be let in by police to check the extent of the damage at his business.

Another restaurant owner, who did not want to be named, said the alleged attacker kicked glass panels at restaurants before the attack.

“We thought it was someone drunk, but shocked that he went on to attack people like a mad man,” he said.

Ben Yong, Business North Harbour Ambassador, said security for the area is being increased from tonight.

“I understand this is an isolated incident, but people need to feel that it’s safe to keep dining here.”

‘Hard for the community’ - Labour MP

Labour list MP Naisi Chen was outside the cordon today acting as an interpreter as police interviewed shocked owners.

“I’m really disturbed by this attack and I know it’s been really hard for the community,” she said.

“The community needs a lot of support…I know it will take a bit of time before it recovers.”

Chen said she wanted to understand what the needs of the restaurant owners were so they could get the right support.

Restaurant owner Guang Qing Ying (right) talks to police with the aid of MP Naisi Chen acting as an interpreter. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A witness who asked not to be named told the Herald he was having dinner with a friend when a man wearing blue walked in carrying an axe.

“He walked in and hit my friend. He was the first target.

“I’m slightly injured. My friend got seriously injured. Only two of us got injured in our restaurant, but [there were] more wounded in the other restaurants.”

The witness suffered injuries on both of his hands after blocking an attack from the man involved.

‘I blocked his axe with my hand’

“I was in shock. When I realised what was happening, he tried to target me.

“I blocked his axe with my hand. He was also trying to target my head - so I blocked the axe with my hand.”

The witness said the attacker then chased him and his friend out of the restaurant.

“When he realised he can’t catch us, he just turned around and went into another restaurant and kept attacking.

An axe spotted at the scene where multiple people were injured in an attack on Auckland's North Shore last night.

“It was all very random. We all think this was random - no one knew him.”

The witness said he and his friend had been eating at the Maya Hotpot restaurant.

They watched in horror as the man involved walked into a second restaurant - Yue’s Dumpling Kitchen - and launched another attack on an unsuspecting person.

The witness said it was “very, very, very scary”.

“The customer who got seriously injured in this restaurant had his head down to his food, focusing on the food. There was no way for him to know this attacker was coming.

Members of the public help one of the victims attacked in Albany last night. Photo / Supplied

“He was hit - he was one of the ones taken away by ambulance.”

A second person who saw the incident said he heard the attacker say he had been beaten by someone and this was retaliation.

This witness said he had been seated at a table that looked towards the entrance and saw the attacker walk in and attack a person who had his back to the door.

“The guy at the front was eating. I saw [the attacker] come in with a f*****g hammer-axe thing.

“I was in the second shop targeted. I did what I did - gave the man first aid. I didn’t know there had been multiple victims ‘til [I] came out to help police put the guy in the car.

“Then I heard [a] guy here, guy there...”

The witness said of the attacker: “He was very, very calm when I told him to go. He kept coming at me.”

The witness also said the victim he helped was still conscious after the attack, but had a serious head injury.

“He was fully conscious and standing. But he had a big cut to the middle and front of his head.

“I helped also to do first aid on him. I was able to help press down [on the wound].

Police arrested one person at the scene of the attack. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Another person told the AM Show this morning that it was a “crazy rampage assault”.

“I thought he had a beef with someone else. It was crazy with this f*****g massive hammer.”

At the scene this morning, police tape runs around the restaurant block and police officers remain on site. A number of workers have arrived not knowing about the attack.

Amy Chan, who owns Yum Yum Cafe across the street, said it was a shock that such a thing could happen in the area

“I guess we have to wait for the investigation results, and hope it is an isolated incident.”

A police officer at the scene of the attack in Albany, Auckland, this morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A staff member from Yummy Mart arrived to find the entire cluster of shops, including the mini-mart, cordoned off.

Maisy Chen, who works in an office near the restaurant, said this was one of her regular spots to have dinner after work. Last night was one of the nights she went straight home.

“I am just shocked to hear what happened here. People have been sharing videos on WeChat, I can’t believe what I saw,” she said.

Isolated incident - Police

Police said initial inquiries suggested the man was acting alone.

“Police would like to reassure the public that initial inquiries suggest that this is an isolated incident and we can confirm we are not seeking anyone further in relation to this incident,” said a spokesperson.

Police would be present in the area this morning as a wider scene examination was conducted.

Inquiries into the incident remain ongoing and Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, said a spokesperson.

St John said it was called to the incident at 9.04pm. Two ambulances and a rapid response unit went to the scene.

“We assessed and treated three patients - one in a serious condition transported to Auckland [City] Hospital and one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition transported to North Shore Hospital.”

TVNZ’s Breakfast reported that the two people at North Shore Hospital were now in a stable condition, with minor injuries, according to a hospital statement.



