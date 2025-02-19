Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Alarming numbers of young Kiwis are heading abroad – will they ever come home? - Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The latest migration data has some concerning trends. Photo / Rita Ox, Unsplash

The latest migration data has some concerning trends. Photo / Rita Ox, Unsplash

Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

  • A record 72,000 New Zealanders left last year, with 38% aged 18 to 30.
  • There is concern over those aged 25 to 46 leaving for better career prospects.
  • Westpac forecasts a net inflow of 15,000 people in 2025, with migration risks becoming ‘more two-sided’.

The latest brain-drain stats this week showing a record Kiwi exodus will be causing consternation on the Beehive’s upper floors.

The fact that young people aged 18 to 30 made up 38% of the 72,000 New Zealanders departing our shores last

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand