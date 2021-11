Police have been called to a Napier supermarket after an incident of disorder. Photo / NZME

Police have been called to a Napier supermarket after an incident of disorder. Photo / NZME

Police have been called to a "disorder incident" outside a Napier supermarket.

A spokeswoman said police were alerted to three people fighting just outside the outside Countdown Napier at 9.10am.

St John ambulance had been alerted to the incident as one person needed to be checked over, she said.

A supermarket staff member had alerted firefighters and other emergency services, the spokeswoman said.