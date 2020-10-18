Akaroa set to become adventure playground with new mountain and E-nike tours

Hectors dolphins, Akaroa harbour. Photo / NZH

Banks Peninsula's sleepy Akaroa is transforming itself into an adventure playground.

Adventure tour operators are stepping up mountain and E-bike tours as a result of new bike trails on top of kayak and marine tours from the seaside town.

Kayak and E-bike Safari operator Greville Walsh said there has been a massive turnaround in activity for younger clients because of a big push by investors.

He said Akaroa has in the past been known as a retirement village rather than an adventure playground but that has all changed recently.

"The demographic on the cruise liners is going to change to a more younger and family-based clientele.

"These people will be looking for adventure-based activity to do more than the people who have just kind of traditionally come and got on the bus and gone somewhere else."

Walsh said Akaroa's harbour, marine reserve and many bays make it a magnet for adventure lovers.