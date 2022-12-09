Airbnb cracks down on New Year’s Eve parties - again

Airbnb ssers with poor track records or no booking history will be banned from staying in entire houses for the night on New Year's Eve. Photo / FIle

Airbnb ssers with poor track records or no booking history will be banned from staying in entire houses for the night on New Year's Eve. Photo / FIle

Accommodation booking service Airbnb is trying to stop New Year’s Eve parties with a set of new checks on users’ rating history.

Users with poor track records or no booking history will be banned from staying in entire houses for the night. Tighter restrictions will also be in place for two- and three-night reservations.

The decision follows a trial of the measures last year and will be in force in 11 different countries including New Zealand.

The restrictions have worked to tackle disruptive parties and neighbourhood nuisance and were well-received by the hosts, the company said.

Airbnb's decision to continue measures to stop parties follows a trial of the protections last year and will be in force in eleven different countries including New Zealand. Photo / Jacob Bentzinger, Unsplash

Airbnb estimated the policy saw a drop in “party incidents” by 56 per cent since it began.

About 340,000 guests worldwide were blocked or restricted from booking an Airbnb over New Year’s last year.

Even though the “overwhelming majority” of guests were respectful of neighbours and other travellers and the “vast majority” of providers shared their properties responsibly, Airbnb wanted to reduce the number of parties.

It is part of an ongoing campaign to tackle house parties, with a crackdown in 2020 to stop properties on the website becoming homes for bad behaviour.

Restrictions were unable to prevent the gathering of more than 80 guests at a Christchurch Airbnb in August this year, where 16-year old Zion Purukamu was fatally stabbed.

Accommodation booking service Airbnb is trying to stop New Year’s Eve parties with a set of new checks on users’ rating history. Photo / 123rf

The company’s security measures were under scrutiny following the violent spree in which three teenagers were stabbed at a rented property in Fendalton.

In 2019, a shooting left five dead after a Halloween party at an Orinda, California, Airbnb property. The company responded by saying that they would be banning house parties with immediate effect.

Airbnb’s director of trust product and operations Naba Banerjee said: “These proactive defences will help to promote responsible travel and help to prevent rare instances of unwelcome behaviour.

“[It will] enable Hosts, guests and communities to enjoy their end-of-year celebrations with added reassurance.”







