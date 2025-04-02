Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Air NZ flight emergency at Auckland Airport after ‘mist’ spills from engine during take-off

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

While in New Zealand to tour his stage show, the host of The Graham Norton show staged a surprise tasting of his wine range at Woolworths Mt Roskill. Video / Alyse Wright
  • Emergency services were called to Auckland Airport after “mist” was spotted from an Air New Zealand flight.
  • The flight to Queenstown was stopped for inspection but expected to depart around 9am.
  • There were no disruptions to other flights, and both terminals continued operating as normal.

Emergency services scrambled to Auckland Airport this morning after “mist” was spotted coming from an Air New Zealand flight during take-off.

The plane, bound for Queenstown, was forced to return to the gate for inspection after the dramatic incident.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said flight NZ613 from Auckland to Queenstown was stopped from taking off shortly after engine start-up.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They said “mist” was observed coming from the plane.

“As a precaution and in line with standard operating procedures, airport emergency services were called.

“They have since been stood down.”

The spokesperson said an engineering inspection had taken place and the flight was due to deport shortly after 9am.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said airport emergency services were on standby after the incident.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They said there were no disruptions to other flight arrivals and departures and both international and domestic terminals are operating as normal.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand