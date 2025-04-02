While in New Zealand to tour his stage show, the host of The Graham Norton show staged a surprise tasting of his wine range at Woolworths Mt Roskill. Video / Alyse Wright

Emergency services were called to Auckland Airport after “mist” was spotted from an Air New Zealand flight.

The flight to Queenstown was stopped for inspection but expected to depart around 9am.

There were no disruptions to other flights, and both terminals continued operating as normal.

Emergency services scrambled to Auckland Airport this morning after “mist” was spotted coming from an Air New Zealand flight during take-off.

The plane, bound for Queenstown, was forced to return to the gate for inspection after the dramatic incident.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said flight NZ613 from Auckland to Queenstown was stopped from taking off shortly after engine start-up.