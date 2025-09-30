The flight path of NZ699 from Auckland to Invercargill today. Photo / Flightradar24

The flight path of NZ699 from Auckland to Invercargill today. Photo / Flightradar24

Blustery conditions are battering flights across the South Island this afternoon, forcing one flight to end up back where it started.

Flightradar24 showed flight NZ699 from Auckland to Invercargill making the trip back over the Cook Strait to the North Island after multiple failed landing attempts.

The diverted flight showed the pilot had looped around to attempt a second landing before heading back to Auckland.

Air New Zealand chief safety and risk officer Nathan McGraw said strong winds across the bottom of the South Island have impacted some services into and out of Invercargill and Dunedin today.