“We will continue to monitor the situation closely; however, these conditions are expected to continue into the evening,” McGraw said.
Customers who have had their travel plans impacted by today’s weather events are being re-accommodated on the next available services.
“We thank them for their patience as our teams work to get them safely to their destinations,” he said.
A front preceded by strong northwesterlies moved on to the South Island from the Tasman Sea this afternoon, MetService said.
A strong wind watch is in place for the Canterbury High Country until 6am tomorrow.
Otago, Fiordland, Stewart Island and Southland remain under the same strong wind watch until this evening.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.