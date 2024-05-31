Passengers had to disembark the flight and the plane was returned to the gate for inspection to confirm it was safe to go. Photo / File

By RNZ

An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Wellington had to be delayed after it was suspected a bird hit the plane.

Air New Zealand head of flight operations captain Hugh Pearce said after any suspected air strike, an engineering inspection was carried out.

Passengers had to disembark the flight and the plane was returned to the gate for inspection to confirm it was safe to go.

“We’d like to thank customers onboard this service for their patience while we inspect the aircraft - their safety is our number one priority,” Pearce said.

It comes after a JetStar flight had a problem landing in Christchurch on Friday morning.

Transport investigators would be looking into the steering problem which caused the plane to slide off the runway when it landed.

Some flights were cancelled as a result, but no injuries were reported.

