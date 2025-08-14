“Our teams are working to rebook customers on the next available service.
“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding,” McGraw said.
According to a flight radar, the plane landed in Sydney at 2.30pm AEST.
The flight took off from New Zealand just before 12.30pm and was scheduled to arrive in Perth about 4pm.
The Daily Mail Australia reported the seven-and-a-half-hour flight was impacted by a “mechanical problem”.
The aircraft involved is a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
