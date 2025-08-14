Flight ANZ175 from Auckland to Perth diverted near the northern part of Tasmania and is now headed for Sydney. Photo / Flightradar24

Air New Zealand flight to Perth diverted to Sydney over ‘mechanical issue’

An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Perth has been diverted to Sydney because of a fuel discrepancy.

Flight ANZ175 was diverted near the northern part of Tasmania this afternoon and headed for Sydney.

Air New Zealand Chief Safety and Risk Officer, Nathan McGraw, said the flight diverted due to a fuel discrepancy that required an engineering investigation.

“Safety is always our utmost priority, and this is standard practice in these circumstances.