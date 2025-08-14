Advertisement
Air New Zealand flight to Perth diverted to Sydney over ‘mechanical issue’

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Flight ANZ175 from Auckland to Perth diverted near the northern part of Tasmania and is now headed for Sydney. Photo / Flightradar24

An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Perth has been diverted to Sydney because of a fuel discrepancy.

Flight ANZ175 was diverted near the northern part of Tasmania this afternoon and headed for Sydney.

Air New Zealand Chief Safety and Risk Officer, Nathan McGraw, said the flight

