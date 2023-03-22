Queenstown Airport. Photo / Mike Scott

An Air New Zealand plane couldn’t land in Queenstown because flaps on its wings for the shorter runway failed to work.

Flight NZ264 left Melbourne bound for the resort town, but was instead diverted to Christchurch International Airport this afternoon.

Emergency services were put on standby and a Christchurch airport spokeswoman said the plane landed about 3.15pm.

Captain David Morgan, the airline’s operational integrity and safety officer, said a mechanical issue prevented the plane from landing in Queenstown.

“Air New Zealand flight NZ264 from Melbourne to Queenstown diverted to Christchurch this afternoon due to the slats on the wings required for landing on a shorter runway like Queenstown not deploying.

“This issue then rectified itself while en route to Christchurch and the aircraft landed as normal and passengers disembarked safely.”

Morgan said the plane would be inspected by the engineering team before it was flown again.

“A diversion for this type of engineering event is part of our standard operating procedures.”

Customers affected would be booked on the next available flight to get them to their final destinations, he said.

“We thank them for their patience.”