A truck crashed into an aeroplane at Auckland International Airport last week, damaging the plane and putting it out of service . Photo / Brett Phibbs

An Air New Zealand aircraft is out of action until further notice after it was damaged when a truck crashed into it on the tarmac at Auckland International Airport.

Flights have been impacted while the plane, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, remains out of service.

A spokeswoman for Air New Zealand told the Herald the airline was working with affected passengers and they would be re-accommodated.

The incident happened last week while the plane was between flights.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused,” the spokeswoman said.

“We are still assessing how long the aircraft will be out of service and what the impacts will be.”

Flights have been impacted while the plane, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, remains out of service.

Auckland International Airport has been approached for comment.

Air NZ has 14 Dreamliners, the first of which was delivered in 2014. The aircraft is built with carbon fibre, which is difficult to repair.

Dreamliners are considered the creme de la creme of aircraft, with push-button dimmable windows, LED mood lighting; acoustic linings, new engines and aerodynamic wings which make the planes quieter, and provide greater fuel efficiency.

Two months ago, another Air NZ Dreamliner was grounded for a week after a fuel problem was identified on a Chicago-bound flight out of Auckland.

