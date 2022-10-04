Coroner probe into Instagram concerns, manhunt underway after attempted kidnapping and property prices fall at their fastest in 14 years in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A 21-year-old Auckland woman who went missing twice within a week has been found safe and well today, her father confirmed.

Aimee-Jane Smith was missing for five days this week.

"It's awesome," her father Finlay Smith told the Herald this morning.

"She was literally found walking home early in the morning in Meadowbank area.

"We are absolutely delighted to have her with us, she is doing well and is being checked at the hospital. She is with her family.

"We want to thank everyone for caring for another human being, it is amazing to live in a community where people look out for each other."

Missing 21-year-old Auckland woman Aimee-Jane Smith has been found this morning. Photo / NZ Police

Police had earlier released fresh images of the missing woman showing her in the Meadowbank area on the day she disappeared.

She could be seen wearing white shoes, a light blue or grey coloured jumper and dark coloured shorts.

Police had released new images of Aimee-Jane Smith, 21. Photo / Supplied

Police asked for public's assistance to locate Smith who was last seen in St Heliers.

Smith's family were extremely worried for her wellbeing after she went missing for the second time.

Aimee-Jane Smith was first reported missing from St Luke's Mall car park on September 28 at 4.30pm.

Smith's car, containing her handbag and phone, was left in the mall car park.

She was located by Police and the next day, Friday, September 30, in the early hours of morning she went missing again from her home.