Aileen Emily Kars celebrates her 112th birthday with a high tea in Palmerston North.

Coffee fudge, walnut slice and pikelets were just some of the delectable delights served at a high tea honouring our oldest Kiwi.

Aileen Emily Kars turns 112 today and is celebrating the milestone at her rest home in Palmerston North with dancing and singing to the guitar.

Born in nearby Tokomaru on September 12, 1913, she is New Zealand’s oldest living person.

There are only 50 people older than her worldwide, according to the US Gerontology Research Group.

At the Arvida Olive Tree retirement community in Manawatū this week, celebrations were less focused on numbers and more on sumptuous slices and sugary sweets.