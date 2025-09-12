The inspiration for the high tea menu came from Kars’ own recipe book, carefully and lovingly preserved by her granddaughter, Helen Sipeli.
Handwritten by Kars many decades ago, its fading pages hold cherished recipes she baked for her children and grandchildren.
“We were always looking forward to eating Grandma’s slices,” said Sipeli, who travelled from Niue for the festivities.
“Growing up, we didn’t get dessert often, so her baking was such a treat.
“Those tastes will always stay with us ... and we’ve even passed them on to our own daughters.”
Staff at the Arvida Olive Tree revelled in the challenge of bringing the vintage recipes to life.
Kitchen manager Hannah Sefton-Saunders noted that some required culinary techniques from before her time.
“That pikelet recipe was interesting because it was back before baking powder, so we had to use cream of tartar and baking soda.”
The runaway hit of the birthday menu was Kars’ walnut slice, Sefton-Saunders said.
“It’s a baked slice with a chocolate shortcake base, and then condensed milk with coconut, walnut and chocolate icing on top.
“Everyone loved it, and we had to keep topping it up, which is always a good sign.”
A select party of 20 guests attended the high tea, including Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith.
Granddaughter Christine Hipa said the family looked forward to continuing the celebrations with dancing to Kars’ favourite “old school” tracks and singing to the guitar.
Sefton-Saunders said she was “honoured” to bake Kars’ recipes, and the experience brought her team closer as they baked and reminisced.
“Food always brings people together and brings up memories, and the good times, lots of good times.”